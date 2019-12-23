UrduPoint.com
Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Vehicle lifting gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police had busted a vehicle lifting gang and confiscated seven vehicles from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Monday.

A four-member gang was involved in smuggling the stolen vehicles from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to Mardan, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

The department was conducting raids to ensure the arrest of car receivers, the spokesman added.

SP (investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted a team under the supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated the performance of ACLC team and directed all police officials to make efforts to curb car lifting incidents.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the ACLC team.

