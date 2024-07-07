Open Menu

Vehicle Plunged In Trench, 6 Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Vehicle plunged in trench, 6 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Six passengers were injured on Sunday when a vehicle plunged in a deep trench in Dera Ghazi Khan, private news channel and police reported.

According to the details, the incident took place in Fort Munro when a jeep fell into a deep trench.

After receiving information the rescue and police teams reached at the site, and shifted the injured to the nearby Hospital.

