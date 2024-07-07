Vehicle plunged in trench, 6 injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Six passengers were injured on Sunday when a vehicle plunged in a deep trench in Dera Ghazi Khan, private news channel and police reported.

According to the details, the incident took place in Fort Munro when a jeep fell into a deep trench.

After receiving information the rescue and police teams reached at the site, and shifted the injured to the nearby Hospital.