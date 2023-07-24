Open Menu

Vehicle Swept Away With 6 Tourists In River Coming In Gilgit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Vehicle swept away with 6 tourists in river coming in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :While coming from Skardu to Gilgit a tourist's vehicle has been swept away with 6 tourists by the river while taking a turn at Sasi Haramush area in Gilgit.

According to Rescue 1122 Gilgit, two torches, smart mobiles, gas cylinders and four sleepers have been recovered from the spot.

During the search operation, a dead body has been recovered near Ansar camp.

Rescue 1122, the second dead body has been found in Thalchi area Gilgit, but the process of identifying the name is going on.

The tourists in the vehicle belong to Rajanpour South Punjab and their Names are Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Azad, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Taimur, Sanaullah, Muhammad Talha.

