Vehicle Tax Deadline Extended: Pay By Jan 15 To Avoid Penalties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days, setting the new deadline as January 15 to provide vehicle owners with more time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.
The department has announced strict measures against token tax defaulters. Vehicle registrations will be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters may face penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount.
Director Excise Bilal Azam stated that counters at excise offices will remain open until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate citizens in submitting token taxes. Non-compliance will result in the cancellation of vehicle registrations.
Additionally, on Thursday, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department offered vehicular-related services at Trail 3 parking lot from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The excise staff was present on-site, providing a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, according to the spokesman of the ICT administration.
The spokesman highlighted that this initiative not only simplifies vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain services such as Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney documents, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registrations, all at one convenient location.
He emphasized that these facilitation centers offer seamless and efficient solutions for various administrative needs.
For further assistance, citizens can contact the toll-free number 051-111-383-383 to set a time and location to avail themselves of these services.
