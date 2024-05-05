Vehicle Theft Gang Busted, Six Stolen Vehicles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have successfully apprehended a notorious gang comprising three members, involved in vehicle theft.
Police have also recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla along with five Mehran cars from their possession.
The arrested accused have been identified as Yasir, Tahir, and Ijaz, who were involved in various incidents of vehicle theft in the area.
New Town police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal extended his congratulations to the New Town police for their swift action in nabbing the culprits. He said that the accused will be presented in court and will be punished. Furthermore, the other accused of the gang will also be arrested.
He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.
SP affirmed that all resources are being utilized to thwart such organized and criminal gangs operating in the city.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious scholars, leaders unify behind ‘Code of Conduct for Pilgrims’8 minutes ago
-
LGH launches new Department of Nutrition8 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation18 minutes ago
-
CAP's 16th celebrations : pride for organizers19 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers28 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam29 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 1048 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants49 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow59 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister1 hour ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago