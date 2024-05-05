Open Menu

Vehicle Theft Gang Busted, Six Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have successfully apprehended a notorious gang comprising three members, involved in vehicle theft.

Police have also recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla along with five Mehran cars from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yasir, Tahir, and Ijaz, who were involved in various incidents of vehicle theft in the area.

New Town police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal extended his congratulations to the New Town police for their swift action in nabbing the culprits. He said that the accused will be presented in court and will be punished. Furthermore, the other accused of the gang will also be arrested.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

SP affirmed that all resources are being utilized to thwart such organized and criminal gangs operating in the city.

