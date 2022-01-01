UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Theft Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Vehicle theft gang busted, valuables recovered

Police have busted a six-member vehicle theft gang and recovered motorcycles, cars and other valuables from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have busted a six-member vehicle theft gang and recovered motorcycles, cars and other valuables from them.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that ASI City Daska police Ghulam Murtaza Ghuman, along with police team, used scientific methods of investigation and arrested six accused of Mootu gang including ring leader -- Tassadaq Hussain (ring leader), Adeel Tahir aka 'Taari', Hassan Maqsood Butt, Inam Ullah, Zomil aka 'Jeelu' and Salman Butt and recovered three cars, three motorcycles and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

Further investigations were under way, said police.

