Vehicle Thief Arrested, Stolen Luxury Vehicle Recovered
September 29, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police have apprehended a vehicle thief and recovered a stolen luxury vehicle worth millions of rupees. The arrest came just four days after a case was registered by an emergency call on helpline 15.
The suspect, identified as Idris, was tracked down using human intelligence and other resources. The successful operation led to the recovery of the luxury vehicle.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of the Kalar Syedan police and the entire team for their swift action. He assured that the suspect will be presented in court with strong evidence and emphasized that those involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft will face the law.
