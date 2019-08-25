UrduPoint.com
Vehicle Token Tax Concession To End On Aug 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Six days are left to avail the token tax concession as the opportunity will end on Aug 31 said Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said the Excise and Taxation Department had extended the date to avail 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T.

The Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which was extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens. He said, after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and 100 percent fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

Sohail Shahzad said, the E&T Rawalpindi on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad was making earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target. The Motor Branch under the supervision of MRA-I, Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir had accelerated their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters, he added.

