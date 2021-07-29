Vehicle token tax date extended till September 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Thursday extended deadline for submitting the vehicle token tax without penalty till September 30.

According to an office order issued here , the last date for payment of token tax without penalty was extended to facilitate the vehicles' owners.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office or through online banking services, as well as Nadra E-Sahulat centres.

The Pakistan Post was also authorised for collection of token tax of vehicles without any fine.