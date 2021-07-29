UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicle Token Tax Date Extended Till September 30

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Vehicle token tax date extended till September 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad Thursday extended deadline for submitting the vehicle token tax without penalty till September 30.

According to an office order issued here , the last date for payment of token tax without penalty was extended to facilitate the vehicles' owners.

The citizens could submit their token fee at the excise office or through online banking services, as well as Nadra E-Sahulat centres.

The Pakistan Post was also authorised for collection of token tax of vehicles without any fine.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine Vehicles Vehicle September Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

15 minutes ago

Over 1.6 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

1 minute ago

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

19 minutes ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

19 minutes ago

China raises export tariffs on steel products to p ..

19 minutes ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.