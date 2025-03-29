Vehicle transporting fabrics worth over Rs10m stolen from Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A mini truck transporting fabrics worth more than Rs10 million was stolen from M9 Motorway in the jurisdiction of Nooriabad police station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The police informed that the vehicle was transporting 17,000 meters of fabrics from a textile mill in Nooriabad to an outlet in Karachi's Korgani area.

The police added that the incident's FIR had been lodged on complaint of Ikramullah Khan.

The complainant apprised the police that the vehicle's driver Muhammad Rizwan Afridi and his brothers Amanullah Afridi and Shahzain Afridi were assigned the responsibility of delivering the said consignment.

According to him, contact disconnected with the driver after he started his journey towards Karachi on the motorway.The police told that the driver and his brothers had been nominated in the FIR.