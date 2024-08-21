Vehicle With 100+ E-challans Impounded By Police
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The City Traffic Police have intensified crackdown on defaulters, who violate traffic laws and accumulate unpaid e-challans.
On Wednesday, a vehicle that had committed over 131 traffic violations was impounded. The vehicle’s driver had violated traffic signals 111 times and lane discipline 20 times.
According to the police spokesperson, defaulters will face stricter penalties, emphasising the importance of respecting traffic laws for an organised traffic system. Surveillance cameras are being used for effective traffic load management and monitoring, with increased reliance on Safe City technology for optimal traffic management.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar announced rewards for officers who successfully enforce traffic rules.
She warned vehicle drivers to consider the consequences before breaking the traffic laws, as stricter actions were now in place. A major operation, led by Dr. Rafiq Rasiq, in charge of the 15 emergency helpline, and Traffic Warden Faisal, was carried out against the defaulter vehicle and was impounded.
Teams are actively stationed on key roads, including The Mall road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, and Wahdat Road. The Safe City Punjab project has been integrated with the Police Khidmat Marakiz and the Driving Licence Issuance Management System to ensure seamless enforcement.
The chief traffic officer also ordered a crackdown on vehicles with tampered number plates, specifically those obscuring digits or using black paint.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi8 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago