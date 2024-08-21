Open Menu

Vehicle With 100+ E-challans Impounded By Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Vehicle with 100+ e-challans impounded by police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The City Traffic Police have intensified crackdown on defaulters, who violate traffic laws and accumulate unpaid e-challans.

On Wednesday, a vehicle that had committed over 131 traffic violations was impounded. The vehicle’s driver had violated traffic signals 111 times and lane discipline 20 times.

According to the police spokesperson, defaulters will face stricter penalties, emphasising the importance of respecting traffic laws for an organised traffic system. Surveillance cameras are being used for effective traffic load management and monitoring, with increased reliance on Safe City technology for optimal traffic management.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar announced rewards for officers who successfully enforce traffic rules.

She warned vehicle drivers to consider the consequences before breaking the traffic laws, as stricter actions were now in place. A major operation, led by Dr. Rafiq Rasiq, in charge of the 15 emergency helpline, and Traffic Warden Faisal, was carried out against the defaulter vehicle and was impounded.

Teams are actively stationed on key roads, including The Mall road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, and Wahdat Road. The Safe City Punjab project has been integrated with the Police Khidmat Marakiz and the Driving Licence Issuance Management System to ensure seamless enforcement.

The chief traffic officer also ordered a crackdown on vehicles with tampered number plates, specifically those obscuring digits or using black paint.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Jail Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Gulberg

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan