Vehicles amounting to Rs 10 M recovered from member of vehicle liters' gang

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Vehicles worth Rs 10 million were recovered from a member of an inter-provincial gang of vehicle lifters.

Police sources said that Adnan Awan a member of five members inter-provincial vehicle lifters gang known as the "Najeeb Ullah gang" who was arrested in injured condition and a car stolen from Islamabad was recovered his possession after a brief shootout with Police on Taxila-Hattar road on April 21.

The spokesman has said that station house officer Sarmad Ilyas during interrogation has recovered vehicles worth Rs 10 million from his possession which were stolen from different cities.

He said that earlier a car stolen by the gang from Islamabad was also recovered by the police team from gang possession.