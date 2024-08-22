Vehicles' battery thieves target CDA facilitation centre with impunity

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Facilitation Center in Sector G-7/2, Islamabad, found itself at the center of a growing crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Facilitation Center in Sector G-7/2, Islamabad, found itself at the center of a growing crisis. For weeks, the facility has been plagued by a series of vehicle battery thefts, casting a shadow over its reputation and sparking outrage among employees and visitors alike.

The most recent theft, which occurred on Wednesday, highlights the severe security deficiencies and inadequate parking facilities at the Center. Victims of the thefts, including both private and government employees as well as members of the general public, are voicing their frustration and concern over the escalating situation.

Kamran, a CDA employee, recounted his distressing experience to APP. “I had my Mehran’s battery stolen from right in front of my office,” he said. “It’s been days, and there’s still no sign of recovery. The lack of security is palpable, and it’s affecting all of us.”

Similarly, Qasim, another employee, echoed Kamran’s frustration. “It’s not just a sudden loss; it’s a constant worry. Every day, we’re hearing about new thefts, and it’s becoming unbearable.”

The situation has grown so dire that Idrees, the second shift security in-charge, confirmed the daily occurrences of thefts from vehicles parked at the facility. “We’re all deeply concerned,” Idrees admitted.

“The thefts are relentless, and our office workers are increasingly anxious about their personal property.”

The problem is compounded by the slow progress of a new parking lot under construction across the road. The project, intended to alleviate the parking crunch, has been stalled due to encroachment by local political figure Alamgir Khan, who has set up an office in a container on the plot.

Adding to the chaos, reports surfaced of a motorcycle belonging to staff members being stolen along with an alarming count of ten vehicle batteries being robbed in a single day. The mounting thefts have fueled demands from citizens and employees for immediate action from the CDA and ICT management.

In response, affected employees have formally notified higher authorities and lodged a complaint with the police, urging them to address the security lapses. Despite multiple requests for comment, Director State Management-I, Asad, has yet to provide an official statement on the matter.

As the crisis unfolds, the community is left to ponder the effectiveness of current security measures and the urgency of addressing these critical issues. With tensions running high and frustration mounting, the CDA Facilitation Center stands at a crossroads, facing mounting pressure to restore safety and trust among its users.

/395