Vehicles, brick-kilns fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Two brick-kilns and 28 vehicles were imposed Rs 116,400 fine on the charge of polluting environment here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the administration said the district government teams conducted raids and found brick-kilns and vehicles polluting the environment.

The teams imposed Rs 100,000 fine on kiln owners and Rs 16,400 fine on vehicles drivers.