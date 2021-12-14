UrduPoint.com

Vehicles, Brick-kilns Fined For Polluting Environment

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:56 PM

Two brick-kilns and 28 vehicles were imposed Rs 116,400 fine on the charge of polluting environment here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Two brick-kilns and 28 vehicles were imposed Rs 116,400 fine on the charge of polluting environment here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the administration said the district government teams conducted raids and found brick-kilns and vehicles polluting the environment.

The teams imposed Rs 100,000 fine on kiln owners and Rs 16,400 fine on vehicles drivers.

