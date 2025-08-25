Vehicles Carrying Gas Cylinders Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted an inspection of the Gujrat bus stand to review compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).
During the visit, he impounded four vehicles found illegally carrying gas cylinders, violating public safety regulations.
He also sealed a shop on the spot for similar violations.
The Assistant Commissioner directed officials to strictly enforce all safety measures, emphasizing that public safety would not be compromised under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC extends Rabi-ul-Awal greetings50 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders upgradation of Muzaffarabad Park52 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits riverine areas to inspect flood situation55 seconds ago
-
MNA, DC visit flood relief camp57 seconds ago
-
Vehicles carrying gas cylinders impounded59 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident near Yarik1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker appeals for unified national support to flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather predicted for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Rwandan scholar defends PhD at COMSATS Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
PMS Probationers briefed on Hyderabad Division’s administration development21 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes31 minutes ago
-
Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack31 minutes ago