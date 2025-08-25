Open Menu

Vehicles Carrying Gas Cylinders Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted an inspection of the Gujrat bus stand to review compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the visit, he impounded four vehicles found illegally carrying gas cylinders, violating public safety regulations.

He also sealed a shop on the spot for similar violations.

The Assistant Commissioner directed officials to strictly enforce all safety measures, emphasizing that public safety would not be compromised under any circumstances.

