Vehicles Collision Injures Two In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Vehicles collision injures two in Vehari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were critically injured as their car collided with a trailer in Vehari on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue sources the incident occurred due to negligence of the driver of the trailer as he could not control speed of the trailer and it collided with the car, reported a private news channel.

The incident left two people critically injured , the driver of the trailer fled away, the sources said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

