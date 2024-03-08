Vehicles Deliver Ration Daily To 261000 Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Exactly 95 vehicles were operating on a daily basis in the district to transport free ration bags to deserving families and the process would continue till the distribution target of 261000 families is achieved under Ramzan Nigehban Package launched by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali reviewed the process of preparation of ration bags and their transportation at the door step of poor families here Friday, says an official release.
DC said that quality food items should be packed. He said that distribution process has been devised in a way to ensure transparency.
