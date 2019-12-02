Vehicles Emitting Smoke Issued Tickets In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:07 PM
A team comprising officials of City Traffic Police and Environment Protection Department (EPD) Monday continued issuing tickets to the owners and drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles
The team also issued warning to the traffic laws violators with a direction to get their faulty engines fixed.
Drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles also received awareness pamphlets from the team guiding them how to drive safely in smoggy conditions.
Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that traffic police was using the social media platforms and airing promotions via FM 88.6 channel for creating awareness among drivers.