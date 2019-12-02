UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicles Emitting Smoke Issued Tickets In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Vehicles emitting smoke issued tickets in Multan

A team comprising officials of City Traffic Police and Environment Protection Department (EPD) Monday continued issuing tickets to the owners and drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A team comprising officials of City Traffic Police and Environment Protection Department (EPD) Monday continued issuing tickets to the owners and drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.

The team also issued warning to the traffic laws violators with a direction to get their faulty engines fixed.

Drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles also received awareness pamphlets from the team guiding them how to drive safely in smoggy conditions.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that traffic police was using the social media platforms and airing promotions via FM 88.6 channel for creating awareness among drivers.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Moody changes Pakistan’s Outlook

21 minutes ago

US Warns Citizens in Turkey of Risk of Terror Atta ..

15 seconds ago

3 killed in plane crash in U.S. Taxas

17 seconds ago

Anti-terrorism Court issues arrest warrants of FIA ..

18 seconds ago

#SalamKissan - Sarsabz Canvas Wall pays tribute to ..

31 minutes ago

Israel attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.