Vehicles fined for overcharging passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department checked 788 vehicles on inter-city and inter-provincial routes and fined over Rs0.2 million for overcharging the passengers.

The fine was imposed on the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during an ongoing campaign against those, who had been collecting excessive fare and overcharging the passengers.

The transport department checked the vehicles with the help of Sindh Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Around Rs 0.8 million and 11 thousand 500 rupees taken as extra fare was returned to the passengers and a total of Rs0.2 million and 90 thousand 500 rupees was imposed on the transporters for overcharging.