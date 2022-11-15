Vehicles fined for tinted windows, fancy plates, smoke-emitting vehicles

Islamabad Transport Authority, and Excise and Taxation Department took action against smoke-emitting commercial vehicles running on roads without fitness certificates, said an ICT release on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority, and Excise and Taxation Department took action against smoke-emitting commercial vehicles running on roads without fitness certificates, said an ICT release on Tuesday.

The action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, as tinted glass and fancy number plates were on the administration's radar, which had warned taking strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles, and those running sans fitness certificates.

As per the details, the Excise officers along with the traffic police, physically inspected vehicles at G-13, Srinagar Highway, and E&T Department, Where non-pattern and fancy number plates were removed from 115 vehicles.

Whereas, the action was taken against 95 vehicles with tinted windows.

ICT administration said its campaign on road safety measures and tinted glasses was in full swing, adding that commercial vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads at any cost as no compromise could be made on public safety.