Vehicles fined for using inferior CNG kits

The district administration of Lakki Marwat on Thursday carried out a grand operation against inferior CNG kits and imposed heavy fines on several vehicles

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration of Lakki Marwat on Thursday carried out a grand operation against inferior CNG kits and imposed heavy fines on several vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner, Ameen Ullah Jan took action on directives of DC Lakki, Janhangir Azam at GT Road, Sarai Naurang and inspected several public transport vehicles.

During checking CNG kits of several vehicles were found in inferior state and heavy fines were imposed.

The Assistant Commissioner on this occasion said no one would be allowed to play with precious lives of people and only vehicles with standardized CNG kits will allowed on roads.