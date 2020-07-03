Vehicles fined over law violations

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority Sialkot Secretary Muzaffar Hayat imposed Rs 617,000 fine on 367 different vehicles over violation of the law during the last month.

The vehicle owners and drivers were fined over reckless driving, overcharging and not implementing the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the district.

The secretary also impounded 75 other vehicles.