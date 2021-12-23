Vehicles fitness log book declares mandatory for public, private transport

(@FahadShabbir)

Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday declared fitness log book mandatory for the public and private transports with a view to ensure public safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate of Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday declared fitness log book mandatory for the public and private transports with a view to ensure public safety.

Director Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fahad Ikram Qazi said the log book would have date of last maintenance, vehicles' examine and repairing report, date of tyres' change and fitness certificate.

He said purpose of the initiative was to ensure public safety and avoid road accidents mainly occur due to non maintenance of vehicles and use of outdated tyres.