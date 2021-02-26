Vehicles Friday bazaar continues at BB Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Despite of ban, weekly Friday bazaar of vehicles continues on Benazir Bhutto (BB) Road from Chandni Chowk to 6th Road Flyover.

It seems that the departments concerned have turn a blind eye to the Jumma Bazaar of cars and other vehicles for reasons best known to them.

According to a residence of the area, Faisal, the illegal Friday bazaar caused inconvenience not only to the people living nearby but also to hundreds of commuters and motorists using the road.

He said, the City Traffic Police (CTP) had failed to take action against the car sale points and illegal weekly car bazaars mostly in Sadiqabad, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road and different areas along Murree Road.

He informed that due to this Juma bazaar the vehicular traffic comes to stand still and the citizens have to face a severe traffic jam on Murree Road.

The 6th Road Flyover has also lost its utility due to this vehicle weekly car bazaar.

The citizens have demanded crackdown against the organisers of this illegal weekly bazaar and slapping of heavy fines on them for violation of the ban.