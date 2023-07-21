Vehicles impounded bearing unauthorized number plates

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excise department along with the officials of the district administration impounded dozens of vehicles bearing unauthorized number plates and tinted glass here on Friday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Adinzai and Traffic Magistrate Nasir Ali Khan took action under the Provincial Vehicle Motor Ordinance 1965 and Pakistan Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 against such vehicles.

AAC Adinzai on the occasion warned all drivers having vehicles with tinted classes to voluntarily remove otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

It may be noted that crackdowns were underway against violators under the supervision of concerned assistant commissioners across the district.