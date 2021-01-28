UrduPoint.com
Vehicles Impounded In Sagodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Vehicles impounded in sagodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) -:Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Thursday impounded five vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 over violation of traffic rules.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz, alongwith with traffic police, checked vehicles at various roads of the city.

He imposed Rs 15,000 fine and impounded five vehicles, besides issuing tickets to 21 others over traffic rules violations.

