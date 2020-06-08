Vehicles impounded over violation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, against public transporters here on overcharging and violations of SOPs issued by the government.

A team led by Secretary District road transport authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz took action against the transporters who were charging exorbitant fares.

The officials imposed fines on eleven drivers overviolation of anti-Coronavirus SOPs in passenger vehicles.

The team impounded seven vehicles during inspection at highways,said official spokesperson. App/rmw-swf