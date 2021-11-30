Vehicles pile up on motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Amidst thick fog early Tuesday morning a number of vehicles collided at three different points on the motorway causing injuries to several persons, informed Rescue sources.

Sources said that pile up of vehicles, mostly cars occurred at Kala Shah kaku M2 section of motorway, Qila Sattar Shah, and Khanpur area due fog.

These accidents caused injuries to at least 16 persons, but no loss of life has been reported so far, said police sources.

Rescue 1122 teams of Muridke and Sheikhupura reached the spot to carry out the relief operation which was ongoing till filing of this report.

App/mig-swf/