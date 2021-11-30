UrduPoint.com

Vehicles Pile Up On Motorway,12 Injured Severely

Tue 30th November 2021

Vehicles pile up on motorway,12 injured severely

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Amidst thick fog early Tuesday morning a number of vehicles collided at three different points on the motorway causing injuries to at least 20 persons, informed Rescue sources.

The pile up of vehicles, mostly cars, occurred at Kala Shah Kaku M2 section of motorway, Qila Sattar Shah and Khanpur area.

These accidents caused injuries to at least 20 persons, but no loss of life has been reported so far, said police sources.

Rescue 1122 teams of Muridke and Sheikhupura reached the spot and provided first aid to eight with minor injuries, while among 12 severely injured persons five were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura, five to THQ Muridke, and two were shifted to Lahore Jinnah hospital till filing of this report.

