Vehicles Pile Up On Motorway:3 Killed,10 Injured

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed, while 10 others suffered injuries in a chain collision on the motorway near Babu Sabu interchange amidst thick fog early Wednesday morning.

An official of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) said that the pile-up of vehicles, mostly cars,occurred near Thokar Niaz Baig to Babu Sabu Motorway.Consequently,three persons-- Bakhtawar (32) and two others died on the spot, while ten others sustained injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 teams and motorway police reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The bodies were handed over to police concerned while six severely injured were shifted to Jinnah hospital.They were identified as Dilawar (50), Sarfaraz (35), Salman (22), Anwar Ismail (32), Muhammad Bashir (52) and Sibgha islam (22).

Rescue-1122 team provided first aid to four minor injured including Sajid Hussain, Abid Hussain, Ali Raza and Adeel Hussain.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident and sought a detail report of the accident.

