Vehicles pollution poses threats to living creatures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The black smoke emitted by brickilns and tsunami of vehicles including rickshaws and wagons have exposed Peshawarities to different health hazards including chest, cough and other seasonal infections.

Even the black smoke of vehicles and brick kilns could be seen by the naked eye by visitors while passing through Firdus bazaar on the main GT Road necessitated shifting of brick kilns from Peshawar peripheries and Vehicles Emission Testing Service (VETS) test of all vehicles especially old and unfit buses and wagons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department official told APP that around one million cars in Peshawar ply on roads and an additional one lakh enter the city daily which was a major cause of air pollution. He said buses of the majority of private schools were spreading pollution because it was misfit being over 50 years old.

The official said cutting of canopy trees and bulldozing of green built for the construction of the BRT corridor added to air pollution.

The Peshawar air quality index is mostly unhealthy causing chest-related infections due to an increase of PM 2.5 level pollution in the air, he added. " My wife died due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease mostly caused by air pollution on September 6 last and I appealed to Govt to ban all vehicles spreading pollution," Misal Khan, a retired Govt servant told APP.He also demanded a ban on smoke emitting Rickshaws and wagons at Peshawar. To address air pollution, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have joined hands to educate the masses and students against this scourge.

EPA and IRC signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest across the province.

LoU was signed by Lubna Javaid Deputy Director of Programs of IRC, and Muhammad Anwar Khan Director General, Environmental Protection Agency here at EPA Office.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies aimed at fostering collaboration under the "Leveraging Inclusive and Climate Sensitive WASH for Empowerment" (LIFE Pakistan) project.

This partnership is a joint commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and community engagement.

Under the ambit of this partnership, EPA KP and IRC will work closely to pilot and subsequently institutionalize Green Clubs in government schools across the province. These clubs will encourage students to actively participate in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts and engage them in plantation drives. Similar Green campaigns will be rolled out at the community level through a participatory approach lens where indigenous community practices will be leveraged for environmental sustainability.

At the policy level, EPA KP will support IRC in establishing inter-sectoral linkages between the community, private sector, and industries. This will encourage industries to engage in large-scale plantations and reduce their carbon footprints. Moreover, IRC and EPA KP will hold collaborative awareness seminars focusing on uplifting environmental quality in the province. Muhammad Anwar, DG EPA, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, speaking on this occasion noted that the partnership between EPA KP & IRC will pave the way for environmental protection, promoting plantation and contributing to reduction in the carbon footprint of the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lubna Javaid Deputy Director of Programs IRC, stated, "IRC is delighted to join hands with EPA KP, in our shared commitment to protect communities facing climate vulnerabilities. Through this collaboration, we aim to engage policymakers on the imminent discourse and likewise communities on safeguarding the environment.

She further noted that IRC is committed to strengthening the resilience of communities by supporting the enhancement of the capacity of government institutes. The signing of this LOU marks an important milestone in the efforts of IRC and EPA KP to sensitize the masses as well as the key decision-makers. Through the combined expertise, resources, and commitment of both agencies, the collaboration is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.