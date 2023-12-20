Open Menu

Vehicles Prohibited From Entering Safe City Without Valid Driving License

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Vehicles prohibited from entering safe city without valid driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have banned the entry of all private and government vehicles in Safe City Islamabad being driven by persons having no driving license.

Notices have been dispatched to all educational institutions by the police department. The objective of this undertaking is to instill awareness among the citizens of Islamabad regarding adherence to traffic laws and to assure the concrete enforcement of traffic regulations.

Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/Traffic Islamabad has prohibited the entry of vehicles of individuals coming to Safe City Islamabad or officers without a driving license.

A police spokesperson said that all educational institutions and Federal government departments have been formally intimated in this regard.

The CPO Safe City/Traffic stated that the purpose of this action is to create awareness among the residents of the federal capital regarding compliance with traffic laws and to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws.

