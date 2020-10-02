UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicles Recovered, Lifter Arrested

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Vehicles recovered, lifter arrested

The D-Type Colony police have recovered three vehicles including one motorcycle from the possession of a vehicle lifter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The D-Type Colony police have recovered three vehicles including one motorcycle from the possession of a vehicle lifter.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting avehicle-lifter Nasrullah, who was wanted by the police in a number of cases.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Information Ministry to introduce e-office system

22 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves overhead bridge constructi ..

23 seconds ago

Belarus to Use New Rules to Reissue Accreditation ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

29 seconds ago

Ankara Says New Maritime Borders Deal With Libya's ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuania Registers Record Increase in COVID-19 Ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.