Vehicles recovered, lifter arrested

The D-Type Colony police have recovered three vehicles including one motorcycle from the possession of a vehicle lifter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The D-Type Colony police have recovered three vehicles including one motorcycle from the possession of a vehicle lifter.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting avehicle-lifter Nasrullah, who was wanted by the police in a number of cases.