Vehicles' Registration Number To Be Linked With Owner’s CNIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department Punjab has launched a new system linking every vehicle’s registration number directly with the owner’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Under this arrangement, a registration number will remain permanently associated with the original owner, while buyers of used vehicles will be issued fresh number plates.

Director General Excise Muhammad Umer Sher announced that from September 1, 2025, all vehicle registration numbers will be connected to the owner’s CNIC. Citizens driving vehicles on “open letters” or untransferred documents have been advised to complete ownership transfer and pay token tax to avoid complications.

The DG added that the deadline for token tax payment for fiscal year 2025–26 has been set for August 31, 2025. Taxpayers meeting this deadline will receive a 10% discount. He emphasized that timely transfer and payment not only support the government’s initiative but also reflect responsible citizenship.

The department further stated that if a vehicle has been sold but ownership is still not transferred, the original owner can immediately call the Excise Helpline 1035 to suspend the registration.

