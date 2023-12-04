Open Menu

Vehicles Snatching Gang Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Vehicles snatching gang arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in snatching vehicles and motorcycles from citizens at gunpoint in the vicinity of Morgah, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered a stolen vehicle and 02 motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested gang was identified as Tanveer and Ghulam Mustafa.

The gang used to commit crimes with the citizens at the gunpoint.

Morgah police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation is in the progress.

SP Pothohar commended the police team and said that operations against active and organized gangs are being conducted, he added that the perpetrators cannot escape the grip of the law.

He cleared that such elements who deprived citizens of their valuable assets would not be spared.

