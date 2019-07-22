Vehicles token tax concession to end on July 31

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Only nine days are left in 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi

According to details, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 2019. Now, only nine days are left in ending this scheme.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad, after July 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax beforeexpiry of the deadline.