Vehicles With Installed Gas Cylinder Pose Life Risks, PHA Takes Action Against 227 Vehicle

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The use of gas cylinders in vehicles has become a dangerous trend in South Punjab, posing a severe threat to passengers' lives and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) took strict action against 227 such vehicles.

In the event of an accident, gas cylinders can explode, causing fatal injuries, said official sources.

To combat this issue, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Region took strict action in September. They inspected vehicles and took legal action against 227 vehicles using gas cylinders. The inspections aimed at reducing life-threatening risks for passengers.

The PHP was focused on improving road safety. The officials checked 575,956 people and 205,911 vehicles using the e-Police Post App.

They issued 38,585 e-challans for traffic violations. Among these, 9,956 challans were for helmetless motorcyclists. PHP impounded 2,165 motorcycles for various offenses.

The PHP's efforts also extended to criminal activities. They arrested 96 proclaimed offenders and recovered 45 stolen motorcycles. Similarly, PHP provided assistance to 1,459 passengers in facing different problems on different roads. Seven missing children were safely reunited with their families.

PHP also continued its crackdown on illegal firearms, registering 20 cases. In its anti-narcotics operations, 39 cases were filed, which led to seizure of large quantities of drugs.

