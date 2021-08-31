Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barred from entering Motorways

Vehicles using illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and substandard Compressed Nature Gas (CNG) cylinders were barred from entering Motorways

According to official sources, following directions from high-ups, the owners of the vehicle were instructed to remove illegal LPG and substandard CNG cylinders in order to avail journeying facility at Motorways.

The step was being taken to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the passengers. DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti instructed officers to check every vehicle at M-5. Similarly, the drivers were instructed to take special care especially public transport. They should avoid using mobile phones during traveling.

The transport owners were also directed to get fitness certificates for the vehicles.

Admin officer Muhammad Habib and Inspector Gulzaar were also present on the occasion.