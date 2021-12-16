UrduPoint.com

Vehicles With Unregistered, Non-computerized Number Plates Not Allowed On Motorway: NHMP

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday said unregistered and non-computerized number plates vehicles would not be allowed on motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday said unregistered and non-computerized number plates vehicles would not be allowed on motorways.

In a statement, NHMP spokesman, said that vehicles with non-computerized number plates, whose owners have applied for an absolute registration authority, should get computerized number plate within 30 days.

However, they have a receipt of the absolute registration authority.

"If vehicles without number plates, unregistered and non-computerized number plates were found on the motorway, not only legal action will be taken but also such vehicles will be pull out from the motorway", said the spokesman.

Motorway Police has sought cooperation of the commuters in this regard.

