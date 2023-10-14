Open Menu

Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate Face Action

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said on Saturday that Lahore has to be made smog free.

Talking to APP, he said that smoky vehicles would not be allowed to enter or ply the roads of the city.

"If someone deputed on duty was found negligent in enforcing the laws, they will be dealt with an iron hand,” he added.

He said a tree planting drive had also been launched in Lahore, in a bid to control smog. "In this connection, the Punjab Transport Authority (PTC) Enforcement Wing has intensified operations against smoke-emitting vehicles and particularly the transport of public and private schools, colleges and universities," he maintained.

Chief Executive Officers Punjab Transport Company (PTC) Faiq Ahmad said that he would monitor the drive against vehicles without fitness certificates and those violating environmental laws.

He urged the owners and drivers of public transport to abide by transport fitness laws as the Punjab transport secretary had issued orders to take strict action against smoky vehicles.

On the directions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar (IG), the entry of vehicles causing environmental pollution in the city has been stopped from Oct 11.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (ECP).

Environment Protection Department Deputy Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah told APP that it was the responsibility of owners and drivers of public transport to obtain a fitness certificate from the Vehicle Inspection Workshop and use quality petrol, diesel and engine oil in their vehicles and avoid overloading.

He said that vehicles guilty of violation of the law would be stopped and fined heavily.

The regional transport authority (RTA) secretary said a crackdown had been launched against vehicles emitting smoke in Sialkot district.

