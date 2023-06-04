UrduPoint.com

Vehicles Without M-Tag Entering Electronic Booths To Face Legal Action

Published June 04, 2023

Vehicles without M-Tag entering electronic booths to face legal action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Sunday issued directives that vehicles using the motorway from June 5 (Monday) without having M-Tag facility should use the toll booths on the left side reserved for non-M-Tag vehicles when entering or exiting the toll plaza.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that legal action would be taken against such vehicles which do not follow the instructions for disrupting the flow of traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan

