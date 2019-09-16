UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicular Emissions Exacerbate Ambient Air Pollution; Highest Particulate Matter Ratio Recorded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Vehicular emissions exacerbate ambient air pollution; highest particulate matter ratio recorded

The Vehicular emissions have marred the ambient air pollution of the federal capital where the particulate matter 2.5 microns (particle pollution) has been recorded at the highest ratio of 41.63 micrograms per meter cube

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):The Vehicular emissions have marred the ambient air pollution of the federal capital where the particulate matter 2.5 microns (particle pollution) has been recorded at the highest ratio of 41.63 micrograms per meter cube.

Vehicular emissions comprise 43 percent of the total ambient air pollution in the country whereas the federal capital's air quality is deteriorating with increasing number of vehicles spewing dark smoke.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf Shah said there were two main sources of air pollution in the federal capital namely industrial and automobile emissions.

"The air quality recorded during Ramadan month and summer vacation in the capital has ideal level of declined pollutants, but with the reopening of schools and colleges, it has again attained dangerous level of pollutants with their smoke emitting buses and vans," she added.

The EPA DG said the agency was issuing notices to all the private and public institutions, particularly schools, colleges and universities, ministries, and motels to properly maintain their fleets of buses and vans. "Our teams equipped with proper gadgets visit the institutions at random to check emissions of vehicular fleet," she added.

Farzana, however, admitted that all the buses, whether running on intercity routes or on city roads, were using non-compliant diesel fuel containing high ratio of hazardous sulphur dioxide.

Contrary to the EPA's claims, smoke emitting vehicles in large number, including buses of educational institutions, can be seen running across the twin cities polluting the air without any check and balance.

"What to talk of other departments when even the Capital Development Authority(CDA) and the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation(IMC), which were responsible to keep the capital clean and pollution-free, themselves have large fleets of garbage collecting vehicles, buses, van and jeeps, emitting clouds of dark smoke on the city roads," Hassan Jan, who daily travels on Kashmir Highway to reach his office, said.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) spokesperson Dr Khawaja Waseem said the dark vehicular emissions had serious impact on human health. It causes allergy, infection and irritation in the respiratory track which could further develop into cancerous health complications having effects on the nervous system, he added.

"The people, especially motorcyclists, should wear pollution masks, some of them have inbuilt air filters, which stop dust particles entering mouths and nostrils," he said. Dr Khawaja said everyone traveling on the road was at risk of air pollution and masks could help them avoid direct contact with the dark smoke and dust.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told APP that it was imperative to initiate an action against the vehicular pollution. "Like the government's drive against plastic bags, which was initially started from the Prime Minister's Office and federal secretariat, measures would have to be taken to do away the smoke emitting vehicles of the official departments for setting an example for the masses to follow suit," she added.

Some positive initiatives would be taken by the government in that regard soon, she said.

However, despite realizing the severity of the issue and it's consequent outcomes leaving public health at serious risk, no measure could be seen to control dark smoke emitting vehicles. The authorities concerned had merely restricted themselves to notices and warnings.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Visit Vehicles Road Van Capital Development Authority All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks Could Cover Potential Oil Shorta ..

13 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

28 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Impacts Overall Ene ..

26 minutes ago

Almost 80,000 homes still without power a week aft ..

26 minutes ago

Peskov Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Not on ..

26 minutes ago

IAEA Expects to Elect New Chief by End of October ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.