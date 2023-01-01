UrduPoint.com

Veiled Persons Snatch Car From Motorist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Three unidentified veiled persons snatched a motorcar at gunpoint at Farooq Banda on Swabi-Jehangira Road, Swabi police confirmed on Sunday.

Filing an FIR with Police Station Tordher, Mohammad Jehangir, a resident of Shaido, district Nowshera said that he was on his way to Swabi on Sunday morning in a car bearing registration No.

AZY 1751ICT when I reached at Farooq Banda near Tordher, three veiled persons got him out of the vehicle and attacked at gunpoint.

The veiled persons also deprived him of his purse containing a cash amount of Rs.7000/-, besides a national identity card, ATM card, driving license, laptop computer and a mobile phone.

The armed men also snatched the key to the motorcar from him and pushed him away and escaped in the snatched vehicle.

Tordher Police Station has registered a case against unknown armed car snatchers and launched investigations into the incident.

