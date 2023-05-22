UrduPoint.com

Velodrome For Cycling To Be Constructed In Every Division Of KP: Dr. Riaz Anwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Velodrome for cycling to be constructed in every division of KP: Dr. Riaz Anwar

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affair Dr Riaz Anwar Monday said that Velodromes for the Game of Cycling will be constructed in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affair Dr Riaz Anwar Monday said that Velodromes for the Game of Cycling will be constructed in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

He said this while talking to President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nasir Mohmand, who called on him here at his office in Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar. Dr. Riaz Anwar congratulated Nasir Mohmand on winning the bronze medal in the 34th National Games.

He assured me that the step has been taken for the promotion of cycling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On other issues, the advisor for sports, Dr. Riyaz Anwar further said that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the players and assuring the full support of the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance for the good performance of the players.

He said that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the players. He said such facility will be built in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, and make the name of the country and the nation bright. He said hopefully after the construction of Cycling Velodrome will be constructed in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Cycling Nasir Bronze Post All

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

12 minutes ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

3 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

3 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

3 minutes ago
 Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 Cycling star Cavendish to retire at end of season

Cycling star Cavendish to retire at end of season

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.