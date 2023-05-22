Velodrome for cycling to be constructed in every division of KP: Dr. Riaz Anwar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affair Dr Riaz Anwar Monday said that Velodromes for the Game of Cycling will be constructed in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

He said this while talking to President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nasir Mohmand, who called on him here at his office in Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar. Dr. Riaz Anwar congratulated Nasir Mohmand on winning the bronze medal in the 34th National Games.

He assured me that the step has been taken for the promotion of cycling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On other issues, the advisor for sports, Dr. Riyaz Anwar further said that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the players and assuring the full support of the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance for the good performance of the players.

He said that all kinds of facilities will be provided to the players. He said such facility will be built in every division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, and make the name of the country and the nation bright.