Vending industry of Sialkot urged to implement SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik on Tuesday urged the vending industry to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus pandemic in letter and spirit.

Talking to APP, he said that thousands of families were linked to vending industry for earning their livelihood as well as vendor industry was the integral part of export sector of this export hub. The value added industry of Sialkot relied on its vendors and raw material providers for supplies and export after necessary value addition, he said. The SCCI President was of the opinion that opening of complete supply chain would help accelerate business activities in the city.

He further said the business community would comply with the guidelines to ensure health safety of themselves, workers and their customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had totally changed the global economic scenario enforcing a paradigm shift in how businesses are conducted around the globe, he said.

The SCCI President said that local export sector was fully aware of the gravity of the situation and had all capabilities to adopt with the SOPs considering their experience of complying with International standards demanded by international buyers.

He was of the view that other sectors of economy including the traders, retailers and wholesalers should follow the suit of the export sector of Sialkot.

Ashraf added that complying with the SOPs was the only way to conduct business amid the prevailing pandemic and businesses would need to understand that their sustainability would depend on the efficacy of their safety procedures.

The SCCI president said that Sialkot was a hub of SME based exporters who had thrived on the model of successful backward linkages and opening of the whole supply chain of the exporters was imperative to meet the orders and sustain the economy amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Through export earnings foreign reserves would improve, a vital factor in economic sustainability of the country, he added.