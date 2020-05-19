UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vending Industry Of Sialkot Urged To Implement SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Vending industry of Sialkot urged to implement SOPs

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik on Tuesday urged the vending industry to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus pandemic in letter and spirit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik on Tuesday urged the vending industry to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus pandemic in letter and spirit.

Talking to APP, he said that thousands of families were linked to vending industry for earning their livelihood as well as vendor industry was the integral part of export sector of this export hub. The value added industry of Sialkot relied on its vendors and raw material providers for supplies and export after necessary value addition, he said. The SCCI President was of the opinion that opening of complete supply chain would help accelerate business activities in the city.

He further said the business community would comply with the guidelines to ensure health safety of themselves, workers and their customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic had totally changed the global economic scenario enforcing a paradigm shift in how businesses are conducted around the globe, he said.

The SCCI President said that local export sector was fully aware of the gravity of the situation and had all capabilities to adopt with the SOPs considering their experience of complying with International standards demanded by international buyers.

He was of the view that other sectors of economy including the traders, retailers and wholesalers should follow the suit of the export sector of Sialkot.

Ashraf added that complying with the SOPs was the only way to conduct business amid the prevailing pandemic and businesses would need to understand that their sustainability would depend on the efficacy of their safety procedures.

He said that value added industry of Sialkot relied on its vendors and raw material providers for supplies and export after necessary value addition.

The SCCI president said that Sialkot was a hub of SME based exporters who had thrived on the model of successful backward linkages and opening of the whole supply chain of the exporters was imperative to meet the orders and sustain the economy amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Through export earnings foreign reserves would improve, a vital factor in economic sustainability of the country, he added.

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Hub Commerce All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in comb ..

1 minute ago

Five cops sent home after recovery from coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

1 minute ago

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in ..

19 minutes ago

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

19 minutes ago

PHF condoles death of mother of former internation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.