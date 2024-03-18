Vendor booked over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team got registered a case against a vendor over adulteration,here on Monday.

According to official sources,a food safety team checked various eatable items at a packing point of Ramadan relief package located near Rehman plaza.

The team got a sample of gram flour(basin) from the shop of Muhammad Adnan and sent it to Punjab Food Authority(PFA) laboratory for analysis and found that the gram flour was substandard and unhygienic.