Vendor Booked Over Adulteration
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team got registered a case against a vendor over adulteration,here on Monday.
According to official sources,a food safety team checked various eatable items at a packing point of Ramadan relief package located near Rehman plaza.
The team got a sample of gram flour(basin) from the shop of Muhammad Adnan and sent it to Punjab Food Authority(PFA) laboratory for analysis and found that the gram flour was substandard and unhygienic.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC checks prices, quality food items at Lakki bazaar1 minute ago
-
Muslim Charity distributes Ramazan ration packages in Mardan1 minute ago
-
Six killed in roof collapse at South Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Court orders PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai to pay Rs 150 mln to Asfandyar11 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested during crackdown21 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs 1610mln fine on 51,000 power pilferers41 minutes ago
-
10 shopkeepers arrested, 12 booked over profiteering41 minutes ago
-
TDAP facilitates fruitful visit of Chinese delegation to Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
ECP asks contesting candidates to submit returns51 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service rescues 151 patients last week51 minutes ago
-
Security guard allegedly tortured to death by dacoits1 hour ago
-
SST appeals to resolve Gas load shedding in Sukkur1 hour ago