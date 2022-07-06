Vendor jumps to death from running train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A young vendor was killed after jumping down from a running train in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 25-year-old Sajid, son of Khalid of Chak No 36 Boroya, used to sell edible items in the train.

When the train reached near Darul Ehsan Station Salarwala Chak Jhumra, he all of a sudden jumped down from the running train.

He received serious injuries and died before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and later handed it over to his relatives for burial, he added.