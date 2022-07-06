UrduPoint.com

Vendor Jumps To Death From Running Train

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Vendor jumps to death from running train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A young vendor was killed after jumping down from a running train in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 25-year-old Sajid, son of Khalid of Chak No 36 Boroya, used to sell edible items in the train.

When the train reached near Darul Ehsan Station Salarwala Chak Jhumra, he all of a sudden jumped down from the running train.

He received serious injuries and died before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and later handed it over to his relatives for burial, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Young All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

4 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.