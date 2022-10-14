Vendor shot dead by youngsters

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Two youngsters shot dead a vendor upon resistance during a bid to snatch money from him at Kund Wala Stop in Daira Deen Panah area here on Friday.

According to details, Ramzan (55) was selling sweets on his hand cart outside a wedding party when two armed boys tried to snatch cash from him.

Ramzan resisted their attempt upon which they shot him dead.

People apprehended both the boys. The accused were identified as Taimoor and Danish who had been handed over to police.

Police said, body of the deceased had been shifted to RHC Daira Deen Panah for postmortem examination.