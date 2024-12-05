Vendors, customers grapple with high fish prices as winter sets in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) As winter sets in, the bustling fish market in Islamabad has seen a surge in activity, but vendors and customers alike are grappling with skyrocketing prices and persistent challenges.

Muhammad Zubair, a vendor at a prominent fish stall at a local market in Aabpara, said that he had been selling fish for the last nine years.

He said, "We have almost all varieties of fish, including farm, sea, and ocean fish. Sea fish include Mushka, Red Snapper, Salmon, Pamphlet, and Surmai. Sea fish varieties include Sole fish, Mali, Desi White, and Black Rahu. Farm fishes include White and Black Rahu, Mahsher, Gulfam, and others."

"The price of fish ranges from around Rs 600 to more than Rs 3000, depending on the type of fish," Muhammad added.

"The prices are at their peak this year as compared to last year. The prices are high due to so many factors, including carriage rate and others," he informed.

Another vendor namely Ghulam who has a fish stall in Melody Market said that he had been selling fish for the last four years.

He said, "The most popular fish varieties that customers like and prefer to purchase are 'Rahu,' 'Mushka,' and 'Mahsheer'.

"We don't freeze fish to keep it fresh; we keep fish in the icebox," he said.

He said, "Fish prices have significantly increased as compared to last year, and most visitors complained about the rising prices of fish."

He requested the government to reduce petroleum prices, which was the main reason for inflation.

All existing rates of groceries and other commodities would go down so that all segments of society would also get relief.

Talking about the problems the fish sellers are facing he said, "We don't have proper safety uniforms, we most often receive injury and bruises while cutting and packing fish."

Rahim, a customer, said, "He prefers to purchase 'Rahu' and 'Tofi' fish. These types are good in taste. The whole family likes to eat fried fish."

He said, "prices of fish have almost doubled as compared to last year. This winter he is purchasing fish after two weeks due to high rates. In past years, he purchased fish almost every week in a month."

"Inflation has affected everyone so badly," he regretted.

He requested the government to reduce the existing rates for all to provide relief to the common men.

Talking about the benefits of eating fish, Dr Zakia, who has been running her private clinic for the past few years in Islamabad, said, "Fish is a good source of 'Vitamin E' and 'B12.' It contains a rich content of Omega-3 fatty acids, which have numerous benefits for overall health, including improved vision, improved heart and brain function, and bone health."

"Fish is a source of protein; it also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help maintain arthritis, she added.

She recommended consuming fish at least twice a week to get the maximum benefits.