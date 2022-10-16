UrduPoint.com

Vendors Directed To Display Price List Of Edibles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Vendors directed to display price list of edibles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday directed the vendors in Hashtnagri, Gulbahar and Kala Mandi to ensure the display of the price list of edibles in prominent places of the markets for consumers.

District administration has also urged people to lodge their complaints in the control room on number 0919211338 regarding overcharging and non-display of approved price lists.

The price list of edibles, per kilogram rate for chicken was fixed at Rs 285. The rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs 50, potato (red) Rs 70, onion Rs 120, tomato Rs 180, green chili Rs 360, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs 120, cucumber Rs 70, garlic Rs 300, ginger Rs 300, eggplant Rs 80, pumpkin Rs 90, cauliflower Rs 90, while cabbage was available on Rs 70 per Kg in district Peshawar.

Similarly, the rates of fruits are pomegranate (Kandhari) Rs 210, Apple (golden) Rs 170, watermelon Rs 90, Mithay (sweet lime) Rs 190, and guava (Kohat) Rs 170, while per dozen Banana would available at Rs110.

